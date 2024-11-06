Marine Link
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Falls in October

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 6, 2024

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.5 million tons in October, a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were 10.1 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 41 million tons, a decrease of 2.1 percent compared to the same point in 2023. Through October iron ore loadings are 5.1 percent above their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

