Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Falls in October

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.5 million tons in October, a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were 10.1 percent below the month’s 5-year average.



Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 41 million tons, a decrease of 2.1 percent compared to the same point in 2023. Through October iron ore loadings are 5.1 percent above their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.



