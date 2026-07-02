Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increased in June 2026

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes increased 4.5 percent from June of last year to 5.1 million tons. Shipments were a near match to the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 17.3 million tons, an increase of 4.2 percent compared to 2025. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 4.6 percent for the first six months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: June 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 964,547 515,405 1,120,658 1,120,760 875,070 951,740 919,288 Superior, WI 1,374,544 1,276,666 1,472,725 1,211,514 1,244,202 953,445 1,315,930 Two Harbors, MN 1,849,425 1,121,048 1,836,255 1,549,993 1,328,926 1,353,408 1,537,129 Silver Bay, MN 519,082 291,468 190,095 430,117 449,707 444,053 376,094 Marquette, MI* 666,102 562,558 777,187 802,822 758,984 994,823 713,531 Cleveland, OH** 399,386 124,748 354,271 323,542 258,974 439,787 292,184 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,773,086 3,891,893 5,751,191 5,438,748 4,915,863 5,137,256 5,154,156 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor Year-To-Date 2021-2026











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 3,208,568 2,160,592 3,499,255 3,431,780 3,324,351 2,906,205 3,124,909 Superior, WI 4,762,549 3,839,519 4,850,880 3,978,685 3,284,045 3,362,384 4,143,136 Two Harbors, MN 6,630,395 4,874,410 6,135,912 5,891,306 5,262,821 4,665,290 5,758,969 Silver Bay, MN 1,964,363 712,212 536,769 2,040,483 1,449,924 1,391,668 1,340,750 Marquette, MI* 2,813,645 1,706,723 2,809,626 2,745,353 2,387,155 3,126,184 2,492,500 Cleveland, OH** 1,325,311 491,212 2,023,344 1,756,735 938,541 1,859,112 1,307,029 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 34,181 5,711 Total 20,733,384 13,784,668 19,855,786 19,844,342 16,646,837 17,345,024 18,173,003

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.