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Monday, July 20, 2026

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increased in June 2026

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 2, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes increased 4.5 percent from June of last year to 5.1 million tons. Shipments were a near match to the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 17.3 million tons, an increase of 4.2 percent compared to 2025. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 4.6 percent for the first six months of the year. 

 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: June 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

964,547

515,405

1,120,658

1,120,760

875,070

951,740

919,288

Superior, WI

1,374,544

1,276,666

1,472,725

1,211,514

1,244,202

953,445

1,315,930

Two Harbors, MN

1,849,425

1,121,048

1,836,255

1,549,993

1,328,926

1,353,408

1,537,129

Silver Bay, MN

519,082

291,468

190,095

430,117

449,707

444,053

376,094

Marquette, MI*

666,102

562,558

777,187

802,822

758,984

994,823

713,531

Cleveland, OH**

399,386

124,748

354,271

323,542

258,974

439,787

292,184

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,773,086

3,891,893

5,751,191

5,438,748

4,915,863

5,137,256

5,154,156

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

 

 

 

 

 

Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

3,208,568

2,160,592

3,499,255

3,431,780

3,324,351

2,906,205

3,124,909

Superior, WI

4,762,549

3,839,519

4,850,880

3,978,685

3,284,045

3,362,384

4,143,136

Two Harbors, MN

6,630,395

4,874,410

6,135,912

5,891,306

5,262,821

4,665,290

5,758,969

Silver Bay, MN

1,964,363

712,212

536,769

2,040,483

1,449,924

1,391,668

1,340,750

Marquette, MI*

2,813,645

1,706,723

2,809,626

2,745,353

2,387,155

3,126,184

2,492,500

Cleveland, OH**

1,325,311

491,212

2,023,344

1,756,735

938,541

1,859,112

1,307,029

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

34,181

5,711

Total

20,733,384

13,784,668

19,855,786

19,844,342

16,646,837

17,345,024

18,173,003

 

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

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