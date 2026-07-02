Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increased in June 2026
Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes increased 4.5 percent from June of last year to 5.1 million tons. Shipments were a near match to the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 17.3 million tons, an increase of 4.2 percent compared to 2025. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 4.6 percent for the first six months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: June 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
964,547
515,405
1,120,658
1,120,760
875,070
951,740
919,288
Superior, WI
1,374,544
1,276,666
1,472,725
1,211,514
1,244,202
953,445
1,315,930
Two Harbors, MN
1,849,425
1,121,048
1,836,255
1,549,993
1,328,926
1,353,408
1,537,129
Silver Bay, MN
519,082
291,468
190,095
430,117
449,707
444,053
376,094
Marquette, MI*
666,102
562,558
777,187
802,822
758,984
994,823
713,531
Cleveland, OH**
399,386
124,748
354,271
323,542
258,974
439,787
292,184
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,773,086
3,891,893
5,751,191
5,438,748
4,915,863
5,137,256
5,154,156
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
***Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
3,208,568
2,160,592
3,499,255
3,431,780
3,324,351
2,906,205
3,124,909
Superior, WI
4,762,549
3,839,519
4,850,880
3,978,685
3,284,045
3,362,384
4,143,136
Two Harbors, MN
6,630,395
4,874,410
6,135,912
5,891,306
5,262,821
4,665,290
5,758,969
Silver Bay, MN
1,964,363
712,212
536,769
2,040,483
1,449,924
1,391,668
1,340,750
Marquette, MI*
2,813,645
1,706,723
2,809,626
2,745,353
2,387,155
3,126,184
2,492,500
Cleveland, OH**
1,325,311
491,212
2,023,344
1,756,735
938,541
1,859,112
1,307,029
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
34,181
5,711
Total
20,733,384
13,784,668
19,855,786
19,844,342
16,646,837
17,345,024
18,173,003
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.