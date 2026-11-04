Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes increased 11.4 percent from last year to a total of 4.9 million tons. Shipments were 1.5 percent above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 37.1 million tons, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to October 2025.

Through October, iron ore loadings are 5.2 percent below their 5-year average.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: October 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,060,797 914,217 822,376 746,629 640,772 764,831 836,958 Superior, WI 1,018,883 996,996 1,380,093 1,100,593 1,073,027 867,738 1,113,918 Two Harbors, MN 1,624,862 1,537,717 1,468,272 1,368,259 1,122,837 1,510,489 1,424,389 Silver Bay, MN 794,873 245,824 395,524 341,480 401,977 363,269 435,936 Marquette, MI* 553,161 609,987 680,174 714,295 844,837 936,366 680,491 Cleveland, OH** 454,319 376,722 333,999 183,547 312,271 455,734 332,172 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,506,895 4,681,463 5,080,438 4,454,803 4,395,721 4,898,427 4,823,864 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor





Year-To-Date 2021-2026









Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 7,575,304 5,874,144 7,339,483 6,622,906 6,558,750 5,764,547 6,794,117 Superior, WI 9,779,988 9,290,087 10,188,622 9,258,804 7,270,409 6,829,072 9,157,582 Two Harbors, MN 12,450,614 11,220,742 12,278,641 12,526,661 10,718,283 10,960,592 11,838,988 Silver Bay, MN 4,894,874 1,526,442 2,559,167 3,608,595 3,244,191 2,946,897 3,166,654 Marquette, MI* 5,279,496 4,195,794 5,842,305 5,842,087 5,683,125 6,905,001 5,368,561 Cleveland, OH** 2,892,736 1,821,042 3,610,769 3,101,788 2,327,541 3,617,892 2,750,775 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 34,181 5,711 Total 42,901,565 33,928,251 41,818,987 40,960,841 35,802,299 37,058,182 39,082,388

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.