Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Rises 11.4% in October 2026
Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes increased 11.4 percent from last year to a total of 4.9 million tons. Shipments were 1.5 percent above the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 37.1 million tons, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to October 2025.
Through October, iron ore loadings are 5.2 percent below their 5-year average.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: October 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,060,797
914,217
822,376
746,629
640,772
764,831
836,958
Superior, WI
1,018,883
996,996
1,380,093
1,100,593
1,073,027
867,738
1,113,918
Two Harbors, MN
1,624,862
1,537,717
1,468,272
1,368,259
1,122,837
1,510,489
1,424,389
Silver Bay, MN
794,873
245,824
395,524
341,480
401,977
363,269
435,936
Marquette, MI*
553,161
609,987
680,174
714,295
844,837
936,366
680,491
Cleveland, OH**
454,319
376,722
333,999
183,547
312,271
455,734
332,172
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,506,895
4,681,463
5,080,438
4,454,803
4,395,721
4,898,427
4,823,864
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
7,575,304
5,874,144
7,339,483
6,622,906
6,558,750
5,764,547
6,794,117
Superior, WI
9,779,988
9,290,087
10,188,622
9,258,804
7,270,409
6,829,072
9,157,582
Two Harbors, MN
12,450,614
11,220,742
12,278,641
12,526,661
10,718,283
10,960,592
11,838,988
Silver Bay, MN
4,894,874
1,526,442
2,559,167
3,608,595
3,244,191
2,946,897
3,166,654
Marquette, MI*
5,279,496
4,195,794
5,842,305
5,842,087
5,683,125
6,905,001
5,368,561
Cleveland, OH**
2,892,736
1,821,042
3,610,769
3,101,788
2,327,541
3,617,892
2,750,775
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
34,181
5,711
Total
42,901,565
33,928,251
41,818,987
40,960,841
35,802,299
37,058,182
39,082,388
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.