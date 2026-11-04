U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes decreased 7.8 percent from 2025 to 2.95 million tons. Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 17.3 percent.

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 18.8 million tons, a decrease of 17.7 percent compared to last year and 22.4 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: OCTOBER 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 2,915,616 3,197,709 2,992,462 2,740,218 2,573,839 2,951,990 2,883,969 Canadian Ports 638,517 736,157 835,201 587,069 626,805 NA** 684,750 Total 3,554,133 3,933,866 3,827,663 3,327,287 3,200,644 2,951,990 3,568,719

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023* 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 19,447,386 19,867,668 19,401,470 19,477,391 18,601,030 18,770,047 19,358,989 Canadian Ports 5,193,170 5,137,804 4,886,669 4,672,909 4,208,832 NA** 4,819,877 Total 24,640,556 25,005,472 24,288,139 24,150,300 22,809,862 18,770,047 24,178,866

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.