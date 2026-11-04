Great Lakes Limestone Trade Decreases in October 2026
U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes decreased 7.8 percent from 2025 to 2.95 million tons. Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 17.3 percent.
Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 18.8 million tons, a decrease of 17.7 percent compared to last year and 22.4 percent below the month’s 5-year average.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: OCTOBER 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
2,915,616
3,197,709
2,992,462
2,740,218
2,573,839
2,951,990
2,883,969
Canadian Ports
638,517
736,157
835,201
587,069
626,805
NA**
684,750
Total
3,554,133
3,933,866
3,827,663
3,327,287
3,200,644
2,951,990
3,568,719
YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023*
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
19,447,386
19,867,668
19,401,470
19,477,391
18,601,030
18,770,047
19,358,989
Canadian Ports
5,193,170
5,137,804
4,886,669
4,672,909
4,208,832
NA**
4,819,877
Total
24,640,556
25,005,472
24,288,139
24,150,300
22,809,862
18,770,047
24,178,866
*Revised 7/11/24
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).
**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.