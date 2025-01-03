Marine Link
Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

January 3, 2025

The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 28.3 million tons in 2024, a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to 2023.  2024’s loadings were below the trade’s 5-year average by 2.9 percent.

Loadings from U.S. quarries decreased 3.4 percent from the prior year to 22.8 million tons.  Shipments from U.S. quarries were also below their 5-year average by 2.4 percent.

Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 5.4 million tons, a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to 2023 and 5 percent below the 5-year average.

