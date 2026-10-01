Great Lakes Limestone Trade Increases in September

U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased 1.8 percent from last year to 2.7 million tons. Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 5.8 percent.

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 15.9 million tons, a decrease of less than one percent compared to 2025 and 3.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: SEPTEMBER 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 3,022,989 2,859,853 2,791,942 3,088,692 2,670,502 2,718,642 2,886,796 Canadian Ports 684,234 675,023 651,520 678,580 663,144 NA** 670,500 Total 3,671,223 3,534,876 3,443,462 3,767,272 3,333,646 2,718,642 3,550,096

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023* 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 16,531,770 16,669,959 16,409,008 16,737,173 16,027,191 15,948,264 16,475,020 Canadian Ports 4,554,653 4,401,647 4,051,468 4,085,840 3,582,027 NA** 4,135,127 Total 21,086,423 21,071,606 20,460,476 20,823,013 19,609,218 15,948,264 20,610,147

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.