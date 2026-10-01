Great Lakes Limestone Trade Increases in September
U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased 1.8 percent from last year to 2.7 million tons. Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 5.8 percent.
Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 15.9 million tons, a decrease of less than one percent compared to 2025 and 3.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: SEPTEMBER 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
3,022,989
2,859,853
2,791,942
3,088,692
2,670,502
2,718,642
2,886,796
Canadian Ports
684,234
675,023
651,520
678,580
663,144
NA**
670,500
Total
3,671,223
3,534,876
3,443,462
3,767,272
3,333,646
2,718,642
3,550,096
YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023*
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
16,531,770
16,669,959
16,409,008
16,737,173
16,027,191
15,948,264
16,475,020
Canadian Ports
4,554,653
4,401,647
4,051,468
4,085,840
3,582,027
NA**
4,135,127
Total
21,086,423
21,071,606
20,460,476
20,823,013
19,609,218
15,948,264
20,610,147
*Revised 7/11/24
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).
**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.