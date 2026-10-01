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Thursday, October 1, 2026

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Increases in September

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 1, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased 1.8 percent from last year to 2.7 million tons. Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 5.8 percent. 

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 15.9 million tons, a decrease of less than one percent compared to 2025 and 3.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: SEPTEMBER 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Average
2021-2025

U.S. Ports

3,022,989

2,859,853

2,791,942

3,088,692

2,670,502

2,718,642

2,886,796

Canadian Ports

684,234

675,023

651,520

678,580

663,144

NA**

670,500

Total

3,671,223

3,534,876

3,443,462

3,767,272

3,333,646

2,718,642

3,550,096

 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023*

2024

2025

2026

Average
2021-2025

U.S. Ports

16,531,770

16,669,959

16,409,008

16,737,173

16,027,191

15,948,264

16,475,020

Canadian Ports

4,554,653

4,401,647

4,051,468

4,085,840

3,582,027

NA**

4,135,127

Total

21,086,423

21,071,606

20,460,476

20,823,013

19,609,218

15,948,264

20,610,147

*Revised 7/11/24

 

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

 

**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.

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