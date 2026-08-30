Great Lakes Ports and Shipyards Formalize Partnership

The American Great Lakes Ports Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Great Lakes Alliance of Shipyards to advance shared priorities in domestic shipbuilding and commerce.

The MoU marks the first formal partnership between the U.S. Great Lakes port and shipyard communities. By connecting public port authorities with leading American shipyards, the organizations will work more closely to expand the region’s industrial capacity, pursue new cargo and export opportunities, develop the next generation of skilled maritime workers, and advance national priorities to restore American shipbuilding and strengthen the maritime industrial base.

The partnership also recognizes the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System’s critical role in connecting American industry to domestic and global markets.

Under the MoU, the organizations will coordinate on priorities that include shipbuilding, vessel repair and modernization; fleet renewal and the construction of American-built vessels; cargo growth, export opportunities and trade development; port and shipyard infrastructure; workforce recruitment and training; and federal policies and investments affecting the Great Lakes maritime economy and broader national maritime priorities.

Although voluntary and non-binding, the agreement creates a standing mechanism for ports and shipyards to coordinate on shared priorities. The founding organizations envision an expanding coalition capable of advancing U.S. shipbuilding, improving the region’s transportation network, supporting industrial growth, and generating economic activity throughout the Great Lakes. Additional shipyards and maritime organizations may participate in the future with the approval of the original signatories.

Captain Paul LaMarre III, President, American Great Lakes Ports Association: “The Great Lakes have long served as one of America’s most strategic maritime gateways, and their continued success depends on the strength of the industries that support them. This agreement brings our ports and shipyards together around a common vision: expanding American shipbuilding, supporting economic growth, creating skilled jobs, and reinforcing the Great Lakes as a vital part of our nation’s transportation and industrial infrastructure. These capabilities are increasingly important to America’s economic and national security and the future of American maritime leadership.”

Patrick Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Industries, signing on behalf of the Great Lakes Alliance of Shipyards: “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger future for the Great Lakes. By working together, shipyards and ports can expand domestic vessel construction, improve supply-chain resilience, invest in skilled workers, and ensure this region remains one of the nation’s premier centers of maritime commerce and industrial capability.”

John A. Witte, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Donjon Marine Co., LLC: “Shipyards and ports succeed together. Closer coordination will help us identify new opportunities for vessel construction, repair and modernization while supporting the infrastructure and commercial activity necessary to sustain a thriving Great Lakes maritime economy.”

Jan Allman, Chief Executive Officer, Fincantieri Marinette Marine: “The Great Lakes have the industrial capacity, skilled workforce, and technical expertise to play a leading role in the resurgence of American shipbuilding. Bringing ports and shipyards closer together will help attract investment, encourage innovation, and strengthen the region’s maritime industrial base for long-term growth.”

Brian Oszakiewski, Executive Director, American Great Lakes Ports Association: “This is about far more than signing a document. We are building a lasting relationship between two industries whose futures are closely connected. Our organizations can work together to move more cargo, make the case for strategic federal investment, expand domestic maritime capacity, and ensure the Great Lakes play a larger role in America’s transportation and economic future. We also expect this effort to grow as additional shipyards join us, broadening the coalition and creating new possibilities for the entire region.”



