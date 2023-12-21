Greece to Send a Frigate to Red Sea to Protect Shipping

Greece said on Thursday it would send a naval frigate to the Red Sea to protect shipping after attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group.

On Wednesday, the Greek Shipping Ministry advised commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avoid Yemeni waters. Greek ship-owners control about 20% of the world's commercial vessels in terms of carrying capacity.

"The frigate will participate in the multinational operation 'Prosperity Guardian', for the protection of merchant ships, the lives of seafarers, the global economy," Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement.

The United States on Tuesday launched a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea as attacks by Houthi militants forced major shipping companies to reroute.

The Iran-aligned Houthis are playing an escalating role in the Middle East, with attacks on shipping and the firing of drones and missiles at Israel in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war.





(Reuters - Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)