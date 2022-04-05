Green Jade Offshore Installation Vessel Launched in Taiwan

An official launching ceremony for the Green Jade DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel, the first such vessel built in Taiwan, was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The news was shared by the Belgian offshore installation firm DEME Offshore, part of CDWE consortium with CSBC, which commissioned the vessel in 202.

The vessel is designed to handle the next generation of multi-megawatt turbines, jackets and components.

"‘Green Jade’ will be the second of these exceptional vessels to enter the fleet. DEME is soon welcoming the offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’, featuring a 5,000 tonne crane and the first of its kind in the sector," DEME said. Credit: DEME Offshore

"Both ‘Orion’ and ‘Green Jade’ bring a game-changing installation concept to the offshore energy market, They have an unrivalled combination of load capacity, impressive lifting heights and green technology," DEME said.

‘Green Jade’ is the first floating, DP3 offshore installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.

"With a 4,000-tonne crane capacity, this pioneering vessel will enable CDWE and its customers to transport multiple jackets and foundation components for the new giant wind turbines in a single shipment, making it extremely cost-effective," DEME Offshore said.

‘Green Jade’ is already set to be deployed for both the Hai Long and Zhong Neng offshore wind farm projects.

It will be 216.5 meters long and will be able to accommodate a crew of up to 160 people. 'Green Jade’ will have dual-fuel engines and a Green Passport and Clean Design notation.