Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major Investment

Orkney-based marine services firm Green Marine UK has announced a seven-figure capital investment in a new Subsea Services Department targeting the U.K.’s offshore wind sector.

The company expansion, boosted by financial backing from HIE (Highlands and Islands Enterprise), includes the purchase of subsea technology from Rovtech (Seatronics), Sonardyne, Norbit, Voyis, Tritech, Digital Edge Subsea, EIVA and a range of other sensors.

The Subsea Services Department, expected to officially launch in late spring 2025, will provide in-house turnkey solutions and data, with new services to include GVI (General Visual Inspection), 3D survey incorporating real time SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) analysis, marine site characterization, multibeam, O&M monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines and offshore structures.

Green Marine estimates the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across U.K. offshore wind to be worth in excess of $340 million by 2030.

“Green Marine has built a strong track record over many years with particular success in the offshore wind sector.

“The unique skills and experience we’ve developed during this period have put us in prime position to diversify in line with growing industry demand.

“While this entails an initial seven-figure capital investment, the longer-term company strategy is to continue investing and expanding way into the future. We benefit from a strategic location in Orkney with the world’s second largest installed offshore wind capacity on our doorstep.

“This represents a significant growth opportunity for Green Marine UK and a vehicle to drive jobs and business expansion for many years to come,” said Jason Schofield, Green Marine UK’s Managing Director.

“Ultimately, this means we are not reliant on equipment availability or unknown personnel. Instead, we offer a single Green Marine Team capable of reacting quickly and consistently to our clients’ requirements,” added Myles Metson, Green Marine Operations and Technology Director.

Green Marine UK’s project work has spanned across the world’s largest offshore windfarm, Dogger Bank, and the world’s largest floating offshore windfarm, Kincardine.

Further projects have involved Moray East in the North Sea, Triton Knoll off the Lincolnshire coast and Greater Gabbard near Suffolk.

In addition, Green Marine has supported a number of offshore wind farm sites currently under construction and development, including the Neart Na Gaoithe, West of Orkney, Inch Cape, MachairWind, Caledonia, Muir Mhòr, Pentland, and Salamander.