Green Yard Kleven Receives Hull Construction Contract

Green Yard Kleven will build hull modules for a vessel for Salthammer Båtbyggeri. Together, the two shipyards will deliver a complete vessel built in Norway. The modules will be constructed at the shipyard in Ulsteinvik and delivered to Salthammer Båtbyggeri in Vestnes.

“We are very pleased to have secured this contract,” said Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard. “Equally important is preserving our expertise. The skilled workers building hulls today are the same people who will build and maintain Norwegian vessels in the future. The ability to build and repair ships in Norway is an important part of the country's national preparedness.”

Green Yard Kleven has operated a shipyard in Ulsteinvik since 1935. In addition to newbuilding and steel construction, the shipyard offers vessel conversions, repairs and recycling services.