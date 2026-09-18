Green Yard Unveils 100-m Polar Expedition Yacht

Norway’s Green Yard has unveiled the KLEVEN KY100, a 100-meter Polar Class expedition yacht that marks the shipbuilder’s move into developing and owning its own yacht designs.



Developed by Green Yard Kleven in cooperation with Opalinski Design House and HAV Design, KY100 combines the yard’s offshore and polar vessel experience with contemporary superyacht design. The PC5 vessel is designed for worldwide operations, including polar waters, with a cruising speed of 18 knots and range of approximately 10,000 nautical miles.



KY100 is based on a proven hull form and technical platform, with Green Yard saying the project has progressed beyond the concept stage to include a general arrangement, technical specification, supplier list and construction methodology. The design is intended to provide the foundation for a future family of KLEVEN expedition yachts and yacht support vessels.



The yacht features hybrid battery propulsion and an 8-MWh battery system capable of pure battery operation in “silent mode,” allowing the vessel to anchor with its generators shut down. Dual-fuel engines capable of operating on methanol are available as an option.



Expedition features include an integrated helicopter hangar sized for an Airbus ACH160, enclosed forward and aft tender hangars, a Polar Panorama Lounge, aft beach club and infinity pool.



“This is a milestone for Green Yard,” said Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO, Green Yard Group. “KY100 shows where we want to go as a group: own the design, take a larger share of the value chain and build the world’s most demanding vessels here in Ulsteinvik.”



Green Yard Kleven has previously built expedition yachts including Ulysses and Andromeda, as well as Hurtigruten’s polar expedition ships Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen.





KY100 – Preliminary Principal Particulars

Length overall: 100 m

Beam: 18 m

Draft: approximately 5.5 m

Gross tonnage: approximately 4,500 GT

Cruising speed: 18 knots

Main propulsion: Azimuth 2 × 2,700 kW

Battery capacity: 8,000 kWh

Generator capacity: 4 × 2,500 kW

Propulsion solution: Hybrid battery propulsion; dual-fuel methanol available as an option

Ice class: Polar Class PC5

Hull and platform: Proven hull form and technical platform

Range: approximately 10,000 nautical miles

Operating area: Worldwide, including polar regions

Silent mode: Pure battery operation for anchoring in fjords and wildlife-rich areas

Helicopter: Integrated hangar sized for Airbus ACH160, with refueling capability

Forward tender hangar: Enclosed, with side doors in hull

Aft tender hangar: Enclosed, with side doors in hull

Accommodation: Owner’s suite, six guest cabins, captain’s cabin and 30 crew members in double cabins; customizable to owner requirements

Area: Guest and owner areas 1,670 sq. m.; crew areas 715 sq. m.

Interior: Full superyacht standard, with owner’s design preferences and suppliers

Lounge and outdoor areas: Glass-enclosed forward Polar Panorama Lounge with 270-degree views, large aft beach club and infinity pool on main deck

Builder: KLEVEN YACHTS by Green Yard – Ulsteinvik