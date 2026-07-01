Greensea IQ wins $18m Navy Contract

Greensea Systems, Inc., d.b.a, Greensea IQ, won a $18,154,710 Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide hardware, software, and engineering technical services for underwater controllers used to operate autonomous and remotely operated systems in maritime environments.



This seven year, sole-source award, made under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) further establishes Greensea IQ as a trusted leader in subsea autonomous solutions for the Department of War. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California serves as the contracting activity.



“Greensea makes some of the industry's most mature robotic platforms and software suites,” says Bayonet General Manager, Fred Gaghan. “The Bayonet portfolio is making defense forces more capable in addressing critical challenges across a broad spectrum of the operational environment. The Bayonet Underwater Controller (BUC) will be an essential component for warfighters conducting Special Warfare, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and other sensitive underwater operations.”



The BUC paired with EOD Workspace software, is built on Greensea IQ’s Core open architecture software and is part of the broader Bayonet product offering. Bayonet is a comprehensive technology stack that includes a scalable lineup of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs), remote navigation packages, mission execution software, and training simulators. This product suite provides flexible capability spanning the most challenging environments from the surfzone through deepsea terrain, and is designed to deliver more efficient, and safer missions for the naval warfighter.







