Griffin Tapped to Lead CMA CGM North America

The CMA CGM Group appointed Natasha Griffin as Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM North America.

Based in Norfolk, VA, Griffin will lead CMA CGM's operations and strategic development across North America, overseeing the Group's shipping, logistics, intermodal, and supply chain activities. She will be responsible for driving the Group's strategy in a key growth market, strengthening customer partnerships, accelerating business development, and supporting continued investment in America's maritime transportation and logistics infrastructure.

The Group operates throughout the U.S. and Canada, employing more than 10,000 people, transporting more than 5 million TEUs to and from the region each year via 38 services with 25 ports of calls.

Griffin has more than 30 years of experience in the shipping and logistics industry. She began her career in customer service before moving on to senior commercial and management positions within the global shipping and logistics industry. She joined CMA CGM Group in June 2025 as Managing Director of CMA CGM UK.