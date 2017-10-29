Marine Link
Monday, October 30, 2017

Attica Buys Grimaldi Stake in Hellenic Seaways

October 29, 2017

Photo: Hellenic Seaways

Photo: Hellenic Seaways

 Attica Group has announced that it reached an agreement with Minoan Lines, owned by Naples-based Grimaldi Group, for the acquisition of its 48.53 percent stake in Hellenic Seaways. 

According to an announcement, the agreement provides for Attica Group to purchase Hellenic Seaways’ shares for 78.5 million euros, sell the SUPERFAST XII vessel to a member company of the Grimaldi Group for 74.5 million euros and sell the HIGHSPEED 7 vessel to Minoan Lines for 25 million euros.
 
Attica Group has already agreed with Piraeus Bank to acquire 50.3 percent of its own and minority shareholders’ stakes in Hellenic Seaways.
 
Completion of the agreement with Minoan Lines is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the receipt of approvals from the competent authorities, as required.
 
UBS Limited, which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA in the UK, acted as financial advisor and Bernitsas Law Firm as legal advisor exclusively for Attica Group.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News