Grimaldi Takes Delivery of First New-Series PCTC

The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of Grande Pacifico, the 13th ammonia ready car carrier in the Grimaldi Group fleet and the first of five sister PCTCs vessels ordered from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu and classed by RINA.

An evolution of the design that gave rise to the first five 9,000 CEU vessels already delivered by the same shipyard, the new units offer even greater cargo capacity while maintaining high energy efficiency, technological innovation and environmental sustainability.

With an overall length of 220 meters, a beam of 38 meters, a gross tonnage of 95,534 and a service speed of 18 knots, the Grande Pacifico features 15 decks—one more than the previous five vessels of the same class—bringing her cargo capacity to 9,800 CEU, an increase of approximately 9%.

In addition to electric vehicles and conventionally fueled vehicles, the ship is also designed to transport compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

The Grande Pacifico is capable of reducing fuel consumption by 50% compared with previous-generation car carriers. Equipped with mega lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh and designed for shore power supply (cold ironing) at suitably equipped ports, the vessel can achieve zero emissions while berthed.

It also features 2,500 square meters of solar panels, intelligent energy management systems, silicone hull coatings to reduce drag, an air lubrication system, an optimized hull design and the innovative gate rudder, which enhances both propulsion efficiency and maneuverability. In addition, her electronically controlled main engine is fitted with exhaust gas treatment systems that significantly reduce emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), with the latter well below IMO Tier III limits.

The name of the new vessel reflects the Grimaldi Group's growing presence in the Pacific region, which has been strengthened in recent years through an expanding network of regular maritime services supporting the automotive industry and the transport of rolling cargo.

The Grande Pacifico will undertake her maiden voyage on the Asia–Europe service, departing in the coming days from the port of Taicang (China) bound for Antwerp (Belgium) and Southampton (United Kingdom). On board she will transport a cargo of more than 6,900 vehicles and over 900 linear meters of rolling cargo.



