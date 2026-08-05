Grit City Workboats: Animated Series Aims to Attract Maritime's 'Next Generation'

The children’s series introduces young audiences to real workboats, maritime careers, environmental stewardship and life on the working waterfront.



Silverback Marine launched Grit City Workboats, an animated entertainment brand that aims to bring the world of working boats and maritime adventure to children and families. Inspired by the real vessels, people and experiences found throughout the maritime industry, Grit City Workboats follows a colorful crew of hardworking boat characters as they solve problems, help their community and explore the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Since its introduction, the project has experienced rapidly growing success, attracting an expanding online audience and enthusiastic interest from families, maritime professionals, educators and industry organizations. Its early momentum demonstrates a strong appetite for entertaining children’s content that also introduces meaningful careers, real-world skills and the importance of protecting marine environments.

“Grit City Workboats began with a simple idea: introduce children to the incredible boats, people and opportunities that make the maritime world possible,” said Silverback Marine. “The response has grown faster than we anticipated. Families are connecting with the characters, while professionals throughout the marine industry recognize the importance of inspiring the next generation.”



The series is set in the fictional waterfront community of Grit City, inspired by Tacoma, Commencement Bay and the working waterways of Puget Sound. Its cast includes tugboats, landing craft, patrol boats, tenders, skiffs and other recognizable working vessels, each with a distinct personality and purpose.

Through short animated adventures, young viewers will encounter themes including:

Teamwork, courage and problem-solving

Maritime careers and skilled trades

Search-and-rescue and public-safety operations

Shipbuilding, navigation and marine technology

Ocean exploration and environmental responsibility

The importance of helping others and serving the community

The project also creates a new platform for maritime companies and organizations to share authentic stories with the public. Future episodes may feature real workboat experiences, maritime equipment, emerging technology, community missions and educational partnerships.

“There is a major need for skilled people throughout the marine industry, but many children grow up without ever being introduced to the opportunities available on the working waterfront,” Silverback Marine added. “Our goal is to create something children genuinely enjoy while showing them that the maritime world is full of adventure, purpose and rewarding careers.”