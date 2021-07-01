Marine Link
Grönborg Takes the Helm at OXE Marine

July 1, 2021

Magnus Grönborg (Photo: OXE Marine)

Magnus Grönborg has assumed the CEO position for diesel outboard manufacturer OXE Marine AB.

Grönborg succeeds Myron Mahendra who will assume the position of EVP Business Development, Sales and Marketing.

Appointing Grönborg is part of the previously communicated move into the next phase of OXE Marine´s development, with third party production facilities in both Poland and the U.S., where the board of directors has resolved to reorganize the management team to optimize the company’s ability to achieve its financial and operational targets, OXE Marine said.

 “OXE is by definition a disruptive force on the marine propulsion market, delivering both superior fuel consumption to our customers and significant reduction in emissions to our planet. By persistently combining our end-user experiences with our in-house technical brilliance, we will continue to transform the marine market not only from a performance, but also, environmental perspective,” Grönborg said.

