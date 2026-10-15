GT Wings Launches Lightweight AirWingS

GT Wings has announced the latest addition to its wind-assisted propulsion product range, AirWingS, a new compact and lightweight Jet Sail developed to address the operational requirements of smaller commercial vessels.

The new design expands the AirWing product line to address a broader segment of the commercial shipping market. With a streamlined lightweight configuration, the AirWingS has been developed specifically for smaller vessels where vessel size, available deck space and weight considerations can influence the suitability of wind-assisted propulsion technology.

The launch is the next step in GT Wings' strategy to develop a scalable family of AirWing Jet Sails, enabling the technology to be adapted to differing requirements across the global commercial fleet.

New product launch alongside first commercial production

The announcement comes as GT Wings marks a milestone in the commercialization of its technology, with an Open House event showcasing the first customer-ordered AirWing units nearing completion at its partner Zunsion Technology's manufacturing facility in Nantong.

GT Wings announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Zunsion Technology in March 2026. The partnership established a framework for industrial-scale production of AirWing systems in China, combining GT Wings' wind propulsion and systems integration expertise with Zunsion's manufacturing and assembly capabilities.

Open House attendees toured the facility and viewed two nearly completed 20m AirWing units ahead of delivery. The program also included a keynote address by Ms. Marie Langrishe, Trade Counsellor for Technology and Industry, UK Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Technology of the UK Embassy to China in Beijing, as well as a technical update on the latest AirWing product developments.

The event brought together representatives from China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the wider international shipping industry, providing an opportunity to discuss the role of advanced manufacturing and maritime technology in supporting shipping's transition towards lower-carbon operations.

Guests toured the factory floor, viewed the two AirWing 20 units under construction, and heard directly from the GT Wings team about the continued development of its Jet Sail technology.