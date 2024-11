French engineering company GTT has received an order from a Korean shipyard for the tank design of a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

The FSRU is being built for the Asian shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of this FSRU, with a total capacity of 204,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 GW containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.