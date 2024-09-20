GTT Lands Tank Design Order for Six Ultra Large Ethane Carriers

French engineering company GTT has received an order from its partner Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) for the tank design of six Ultra Large Ethane Carriers (ULEC), on behalf of ship-owner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

GTT will design the tanks of these unique ULEC, which will each offer a capacity of 150,000 m3, the largest ever to be built for ethane transport.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and third quarters of 2027.

This order marks a world first in the construction of ethane carriers of this scale, surpassing the traditional capacity of 99,000 m3 typically seen on Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC).

Since 2018, GTT has been progressing the development of Ultra Large Ethane Carriers. The first approval in principle for a 150,000-m3 ULEC, designed in collaboration with Jiangnan Shipyard, was obtained in 2019.

The containment system has been designed to carry a wide range of liquefied gases from the petrochemical industry, in addition to LNG, allowing broad operational flexibility over the vessel's lifetime.

“Ethane carriers are a strategic type of vessel for Jiangnan, and we are proud to partner with GTT on these world-leading ultra large ethane carriers.

“Our combined expertise in ethane carrier construction and membrane containment systems will enable these vessels to be highly efficient and set new standards for long-distance ethane shipping.

“Just few days ago, the first Jiangnan built Mark III membrane LNG carrier successfully finalized sea trial. Membrane gas carriers are the most important projects for sustainability of our company,” said Hu Keyi, Chief of Corporate Technology of Jiangnan Shipyard (Group).