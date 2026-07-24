GTT Marine to Digitize Petronas’ LNG Fleet

GTT Marine has won a contract to deploy its integrated suite of digital vessel performance solutions across Petronas’ chartered LNG carrier fleet, aiming to improve operational efficiency, lower costs and reduce emissions.

The agreement covers the deployment of GTT Marine's digital platform for vessel performance monitoring, voyage optimization and cargo management, with the potential to be extended as Petronas expands its chartered LNG carrier fleet.

The vessel performance solution will collect, structure and analyze operational data from onboard sensors and noon reports, providing crews and shore-based teams with performance insights to support technical, operational and maintenance decisions.

The contract also includes voyage optimization services that combine weather data, vessel performance models and digital twins with 24/7 support from GTT Marine's Fleet Centre to assist route planning, fuel consumption management and emissions reduction. Cargo management monitoring solutions will provide additional visibility into cargo and related vessel operations.

“This agreement with Petronas is a strong validation of what we've built by bringing Danelec, Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions together under GTT Marine. Today, we deliver data acquisition, performance analytics, and voyage optimization as one integrated suite, backed by our Fleet Centre around the clock. That is the real value of combining these three companies' expertise: moving from fragmented digital tools to integrated, data-driven decision-making,” said Casper Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of GTT Marine.