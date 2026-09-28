GTT Marine, Normec Verifavia Announce Emissions Compliance Partnership

GTT Marine, a business unit of the GTT Group, and Normec Verifavia, announce a new integration between GTT Marine's Vesper Insights solution and the Normec Verifavia Emissions Verification dashboard, enabling automated data exchange and continuous emissions verification for shipping operators.

The integration enables the secure and automated transfer of vessel performance, voyage and emissions data directly into Normec Verifavia's verification dashboard. By eliminating manual file exchanges and reducing data handling across multiple systems, ship operators can streamline compliance processes while improving data consistency and transparency throughout the reporting cycle.

Combined with data from across GTT Marine's digital ecosystem, the integration supports a continuous approach to emissions verification. Rather than relying on periodic submissions and year-end reconciliation exercises, operators gain ongoing visibility into the quality and status of their compliance data throughout the reporting year.

The solution is designed to address the growing complexity of maritime emissions reporting. It supports a wide range of fuel pathways, including Bio-LNG and other low-carbon fuels, while supporting operators manage compliance obligations under EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, EU and UK MRV, IMO DCS and CII requirements. By combining automated data exchange, continuous verification and advanced compliance monitoring, the integration reduces administrative workload, enables earlier identification of potential issues and provides greater confidence in regulatory reporting.

Building on their collaboration, this latest development marks the transition to a direct, standardized data pipeline between the two platforms and reinforces their shared commitment to simplifying emissions compliance through trusted data and digitalization. The integrated approach is already supporting multiple mutual customers across different fleet segments.