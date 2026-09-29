GTT Marine, Normec Verifavia Link Emissions Platforms

GTT Marine and Normec Verifavia have integrated their digital platforms to automate the exchange and verification of vessel emissions data, aiming to simplify regulatory compliance for shipping operators.

The integration connects GTT Marine's Vesper Insights with the Normec Verifavia Emissions Verification dashboard, allowing vessel performance, voyage and emissions data to be transferred directly between the platforms.

The companies said the connection eliminates manual file exchanges and enables emissions data to be verified continuously rather than through periodic submissions and year-end reconciliation.

The system supports multiple fuel pathways, including Bio-LNG and other low-carbon fuels, and compliance requirements covering the EU Emissions Trading System, FuelEU Maritime, EU and UK MRV, IMO DCS and Carbon Intensity Indicator regulations.

The direct data pipeline is already being used by multiple customers across different fleet segments.

"As emissions reporting requirements continue to evolve, ship-owners need greater visibility, accuracy and efficiency across the compliance process. By integrating directly with GTT Marine's digital ecosystem, we can provide continuous verification supported by high-quality operational data, enabling customers to identify potential issues earlier and manage their compliance obligations more effectively,” said Rajat Bishnoi, Business Unit Director, Shipping Emissions & Performance, Normec Verifavia.

"Ship-owners do not have a data problem; they have a fragmentation problem. Every disconnected system in the compliance chain creates additional complexity, manual work and risk. Connecting Vesper Insights directly to Normec Verifavia's verification dashboard removes unnecessary handovers and gives operators a more seamless path from vessel data to regulatory compliance,” added Christian Treu, VP Revenue at GTT Marine.