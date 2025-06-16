GTT Receives Order for LNG Carrier Tank Design From HD KSOE

GTT announced that it has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of a new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC).

The LNGC will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries on behalf of the ship-owner Purus, a specialist in low-carbon maritime transport solutions.

As part of this order, GTT will design the vessel’s cryogenic tanks, which will have a total capacity of 180,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.