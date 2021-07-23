GTT Tanks for Korean-built LNG Carrier Duo

French engineering company GTT has won orders from South Korean shipyards Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to design tanks for two new LNG carriers.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3. The company did not share any info on the value of the order.

The LNG carrier built by HSHI, for an unnamed "Liberia ship-owner," will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane technology and the LNG Carrier built by DSME, for an Asian ship-owner, will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system.

"This last LNGC’s order replaces the order for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with a capacity of 263,000 m3, announced in June 2020 and scheduled for delivery in 2023," GTT said.

The LNG carriers are expected to be delivered at the end of 2023.

This is the second order announced this week by GTT for the tank design with a Korean shipyard.

GTT on Monday said it had secured an order from the South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels, to be built by SHI for the containership giant Seaspan. Read more.