GTT Wins Tank Design Order for Maran LNG Carrier Pair

French engineering firm GTT said it has received an order from its partner the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during second half 2024.