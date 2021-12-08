Marine Link
Friday, December 10, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

GTT Wins Tank Design Order for Maran LNG Carrier Pair

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 8, 2021

French engineering firm GTT said it has received an order from its partner the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during second half 2024.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News