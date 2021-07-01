GTT’s NO96 Super+ Earns Approval from BV, DNV and LR

French engineering from GTT said three classification societies have given final approval for its NO96 Super+ technology, engineered to reduce the cargo evaporation from liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Approved by Bureau Veritas, DNV and Lloyd's Register, the new NO96 Super+ technology is an evolution of the NO96 containment system maintaining its principal features, in particular the double Invar metallic membranes and the mechanical anchors fixing the insulation panels to the hull.

According to GTT, NO96 Super+ offers the advantage of reducing the heat ingress inside the tank by integrating insulating Reinforced Polyurethane Foam (R-PUF) panels instead of plywood boxes. Thermal performance is additionally improved by the addition of Glass Wool joints, inserted between adjacent foam panels, the company said.

GTT claims NO96 Super+ guarantees shipowners a daily boil Off rate (BOR) of 0.085% of volume for the current standard size 174,000 cubic meter capacity LNG carrier.

Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “As a result of these final approvals, GTT is able to offer its shipowner and shipyard partners the new NO96 Super+ technology, an innovative containment system with a greatly reduced boil off rate. Reducing BOR is essential for the industry as shipowners and shipyards face ever increasing economic and environmental challenges."