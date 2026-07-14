Gulf of America Logistics Names New CEO

Louisiana-based logistics company Gulf of America Logistics (GoAL) has appointed Mike Camara as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately, while he continues to serve as the company's president.

Camara assumed the role of President in February 2026 and has since overseen GoAL's operations across the energy, power, industrial and data center sectors.

The leadership change comes as Louisiana continues to attract major industrial investment.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the state has recorded more than $100 billion in announced capital investment since January 2024, driven by LNG, petrochemical, steel and data centre developments, including Woodside Energy's $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG project in Calcasieu Parish.

Headquartered in Bossier City, GoAL provides logistics services for capital projects across the Gulf Coast, specializing in heavy-haul transportation, project cargo, barging, multimodal logistics and LNG and petrochemical support. The company operates offices in Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Rayville, Louisiana, as well as port assets in Cameron Parish.

The appointment follows a period of expansion for the company, including the appointment of Jake Minner as vice president of operations – Specialized Transport and Trucking in May 2026 and the opening of a Baton Rouge office to support its asset-based heavy-haul transport business.

"We have built something truly special – the talent, the culture, and our operational foundation are all in place. I'm proud to lead GoAL into this next chapter and grateful for the dedication of every person on this team," said Camara.