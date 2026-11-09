Gulf bourses closed mostly higher on Monday as US President Donald Trump's signal that fresh Iran strikes are unlikely, provided talks continue, lifted sentiment across the region after an eight-month conflict.

Trump's remarks came despite reports from the US military and Iranian state media that shipping had been attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carried nearly a fifth of the world's crude before the war.

Trump had earlier hinted at renewed attacks after last week's midterm elections, but no large-scale US military operation has followed, and Tehran has warned it would hit US and Israeli targets in response to any such move.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 1.9%, while Perfect Presentation For Commercial Services surged 4.3% following a rise in quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities lifted an alert in Riyadh on Monday, a day after a Houthi attack damaged an Aramco office building in the city.

Dubai's main share index gained 1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 2.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 1%.

Shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz remains a drag, but resilient regional economic data is keeping investors buying, said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group.

Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati official, warned on Monday that the region may face a long period of instability as a comprehensive political deal between Washington and Tehran looked hard to achieve.

"We should ... prepare for a long period of uncertainty in which neither a decisive resolution nor stable regional order can be taken for granted," Gargash said in an address to a geopolitical conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates capital.

The Qatari index was up 0.9%, led by a 1.5% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 1.2%, with Telecom Egypt closing 3.3% higher.

However, Abu Qir Fertilizers fell 2.7%, and Misr Fertilizers Production slid 2.6%, extending the previous session's losses. Egypt has notified fertilizer producers of a further 33% cut to their gas supplies, according to a statement from Abu Qir and industry officials. The move reflects Cairo's push to reduce reliance on costly LNG imports, a shift that hits producers hard because gas is both their raw material and their fuel.





Saudi Arabia <.TASI> rose 0.9% to 10,107 Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> climbed 1% to 9,483 Dubai <.DFMGI> increased 1% to 6,087 Qatar <.QSI> gained 0.9% to 10,108 Egypt <.EGX30> advanced 1.2% to 51,415 Bahrain <.BAX> finished flat at 1,822 Oman <.MSX30> eased 0.4% to 7,234 Kuwait <.BKP> added 0.2% to 8,967





(Reuters)