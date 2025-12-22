Gulf Stock Markets Rise on Increasing Oil Prices

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and positive market sentiment amid growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after the U.S. intercepted an oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela and tensions in Russia's war against Ukraine remained high, both of which raised fears of supply disruptions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.7%, led by a 1.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) jumped 5.3% after it secured Ministry of Energy's approval last week for feedstock allocation to launch its fourth phosphate project.

Dubai's main share index closed 0.7% higher, with top lender Emirates NBD adding support.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.7%.

Markets are currently pricing in two U.S. rate cuts for next year despite the Fed signalling caution.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index was up 0.8%, supported by a 1.5% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 2.4% fall in Commercial International Bank.





Saudi Arabia <.TASI> climbed 0.7% to 10,552 Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> gained 0.7% 10,036 Dubai <.DFMGI> rose 0.7% to 6,158 Qatar <.QSI> added 0.8% to 10,801 Egypt <.EGX30> lost 0.6% to 41,103 Bahrain <.BAX> eased 0.2% to 2,062 Oman <.MSX30> fell 0.2% to 5,944 Kuwait <.BKP> was up 0.1% to 9,568





(Reuters)