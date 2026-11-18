Most Gulf stocks closed lower on Wednesday following Iran's strike on Kuwait, the first since September, targeting US drone and missile sites and raising fears of further escalation after Washington hit Qeshm Island.

Iran's army said it targeted US installations at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem base, the first Iranian attack on the oil-rich country since September, while Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks for the third time this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.5%, after Saudi National Bank, the country's biggest lender by assets, fell 1.1%.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as US crude and fuel stockpiles rose, although ongoing US-Iran attacks and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

Brent dropped 1.6% to $91.69 a barrel, while WTI lost 2.3% to $84.06, after US crude and fuel inventories rose, though losses were curbed by ongoing US-Iran fighting and attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will hold their latest round of talks for their Mecca Joint Defence Pact in November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Dubai's main index lost 0.2%, with toll operator Salik Co retreating 0.9%.

Kuwait's premier index slipped 0.1%.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index finished flat, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.6%.

However, Abu Dhabi's benchmark index rose 0.3%, lifted by a 4.1% surge in Orascom Construction.

Orascom Construction also posted a strong quarter, with third-quarter net profit climbing 103% to $102.7 million, driven by growth in the US market.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.3%.

Egypt's gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the first quarter of the 2026/2027 fiscal year, slowing from 5.3% in the same period a year earlier, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.





Saudi Arabia <.TASI> dropped 0.5% to 10,200 Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> rose 0.3% to 9,798 Dubai <.DFMGI> eased 0.2% 5,158 Qatar <.QSI> finished flat at 10,078 Egypt <.EGX30> was down 0.3% to 51,545 Bahrain <.BAX> added 0.1% to 1,819 Oman <.MSX30> declined 0.8% to 7,294 Kuwait <.BKP> lost 0.1% to 9,010





(Reuters)