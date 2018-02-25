Samuel R. Rubio New CFO of GulfMark Offshore

GulfMark Offshore has announced that Samuel (Sam) R. Rubio will be promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer upon completion of the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K. Sam will replace James (Jay) M. Mitchell, who will transition his responsibilities to Sam over the next several weeks.

Rubio joined GulfMark in 2005 and has continued to earn increasing responsibilities within the organization, currently holding the position of Senior Vice President – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Sam became Vice President – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer in 2008 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2012. Sam has over 35 years of experience in accounting at both operating division and corporate levels as well as the management of accounting organizations.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sul Ross State University. Rubio is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Quintin Kneen, GulfMark’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On behalf of the entire GulfMark team, I would like to congratulate Sam on this well-deserved promotion. This is an important milestone in the successful operational and financial turnaround of our company."

Quintin added: "Following the restructuring, we have one of the strongest balance sheets in the OSV industry and have implemented operational changes that have lowered our cost structure. As Sam assumes the CFO responsibilities we will be implementing further improvements in the efficiency and cost effectiveness of our operations. We are beginning to see improving market conditions, and these improvements coupled with our lower cost structure position GulfMark well to return to positive earnings and cash flow.

“I also want to thank Jay for his help in completing the recent financial restructuring and for providing a smooth transition period for Sam. We wish Jay the best in his future endeavors.”