Hafnia Wins Danish Shipping’s Diversity Award Again

The theme of Danish Shipping’s 2026 Diversity Award is “Small Changes, Big Impact,” and with the jury naming Hafnia this year’s winner, the company has now received Danish Shipping’s Diversity Award three times since it was first presented in 2022.

In reaching its decision, the jury chose to recognize Hafnia’s Seafarer Advisory Board, which draws on seafarers’ own experiences of inclusion and company culture.

“It means an incredible amount to us, because it’s something we invest a great deal of time and energy in, and it’s an ongoing project. So it’s a huge recognition. We strongly believe that small initiatives, taken together, can have a big impact. We’re therefore really pleased to be recognized for our efforts,” says Mia Krogslund Jørgensen, Vice President, People, Culture & Strategy at Hafnia.

“Hafnia is a highly prominent player in the maritime sector and has invested considerable effort in its DEI work. The company takes a systematic and ambitious approach, providing great inspiration to other shipping companies. It is therefore thoroughly deserved that the jury has selected Hafnia as the winner of this year’s DEI Award from a very strong field,” says Nina Porst, Executive Director of Sustainable Shipping and Skills at Danish Shipping.

“Involving seafarers and drawing on their own experiences is a crucial step towards creating changes that genuinely work and reach every part of the organization. The people working on deck, on the bridge and in the offices experience the workplace culture first-hand. Their voices must therefore be heard if we are to create lasting change,” says Porst.

Hafnia won the award ahead of a strong field of nominees:

Esvagt was nominated for a practical and accessible initiative focusing on well-being, dialogue and the prevention of bullying. Among other things, the company has developed a deck of cards for use on board, based on realistic dilemmas from everyday life at sea.

Uni-Tankers was nominated for “Fleet’s Got Talent”, an initiative that creates a space where people feel encouraged to share something of themselves and build relationships across roles, vessels and geographical locations.



