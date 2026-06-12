HaiSea Marine Awards Contracts for Escort Vessel, Terminal Tugboats

HaiSea Marine is expanding its fleet on BC's North Coast and has placed orders for one new escort tugboat and two terminal tugboats.

The contract to build an escort tug was awarded to Sanmar Shipyards, based in Türkiye. The escort vessel is a variant of the well-proven Robert Allan designed RAstar 4000 series of high-performance escort tugs, and features a similar design to the widely acclaimed HaiSea tugs of the same class currently deployed in Kitimat.

HaiSea awarded Damen Shipyards Group the contract to build two ASD 2813 terminal tugboats. Designed for safety and efficiency, the terminal tugs will offer a bollard pull of up to 70 tonnes. The design will include a winterization package, along with firefighting capabilities. The terminal tugboats will be constructed at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

Vessel Specifications - HaiSea escort tugboat to be built by Sanmar

Dimensions

﻿﻿Length overall - 40.2 meters

﻿﻿Breadth, moulded - 16.0 meters

﻿﻿Draft, navigational - 7.1 meters

﻿﻿International Gross Tonnage - ~997

Capacities

Diesel - 357 m3

Complement

﻿﻿Crew - 6-7 persons (regular complement)

﻿﻿Maximum accommodation - 9 persons

Performance

﻿﻿Full Speed - 14.5 knots

﻿﻿Bollard Pull - 100 tons

Vessel Specifications - HaiSea terminal tugboats to be built by Damen

Dimensions

﻿﻿Length overall - 27.59 meters

﻿﻿Beam overall - 12.93 meters

﻿﻿Average Draft at Baseline - 3.75 meters

﻿﻿Gross Tonnage - ~388

Capacities

Diesel - 89.2 m3

Complement

Maximum accommodation - 10 persons

Performance