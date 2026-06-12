HaiSea Marine Awards Contracts for Escort Vessel, Terminal Tugboats
HaiSea Marine is expanding its fleet on BC's North Coast and has placed orders for one new escort tugboat and two terminal tugboats.
The contract to build an escort tug was awarded to Sanmar Shipyards, based in Türkiye. The escort vessel is a variant of the well-proven Robert Allan designed RAstar 4000 series of high-performance escort tugs, and features a similar design to the widely acclaimed HaiSea tugs of the same class currently deployed in Kitimat.
HaiSea awarded Damen Shipyards Group the contract to build two ASD 2813 terminal tugboats. Designed for safety and efficiency, the terminal tugs will offer a bollard pull of up to 70 tonnes. The design will include a winterization package, along with firefighting capabilities. The terminal tugboats will be constructed at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.
Vessel Specifications - HaiSea escort tugboat to be built by Sanmar
Dimensions
- Length overall - 40.2 meters
- Breadth, moulded - 16.0 meters
- Draft, navigational - 7.1 meters
- International Gross Tonnage - ~997
Capacities
- Diesel - 357 m3
Complement
- Crew - 6-7 persons (regular complement)
- Maximum accommodation - 9 persons
Performance
- Full Speed - 14.5 knots
- Bollard Pull - 100 tons
Vessel Specifications - HaiSea terminal tugboats to be built by Damen
Dimensions
- Length overall - 27.59 meters
- Beam overall - 12.93 meters
- Average Draft at Baseline - 3.75 meters
- Gross Tonnage - ~388
Capacities
- Diesel - 89.2 m3
Complement
- Maximum accommodation - 10 persons
Performance
- Bollard Pull - 70 tons