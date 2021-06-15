Marine Link
June 16, 2021
Hamel Joins Bristol Harbor Group

June 15, 2021

Jeb Hamel (Photo: BHGI)

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced it has hired Jeb Hamel as a naval architect.

Hamel graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. with an M.S.E. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

Prior to joining BHGI, Hamel worked as a naval architecture intern at BMT Designers and Planners in Arlington, Va., where he gained experience creating general arrangement plans and performing stress and weights calculations for naval designs. He has experience in AutoCAD, Excel, Navisworks and MATLAB.

