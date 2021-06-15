Hamel Joins Bristol Harbor Group

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced it has hired Jeb Hamel as a naval architect.

Hamel graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. with an M.S.E. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

Prior to joining BHGI, Hamel worked as a naval architecture intern at BMT Designers and Planners in Arlington, Va., where he gained experience creating general arrangement plans and performing stress and weights calculations for naval designs. He has experience in AutoCAD, Excel, Navisworks and MATLAB.