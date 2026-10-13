HamiltonJet Leadership Passes G4

HamiltonJet appointed Sam Hamilton as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Sam is the great-grandson of founder Sir Bill Hamilton, and his appointment makes him the fourth generation of the Hamilton family to lead the company.

The handover took place at an extraordinary meeting of the Board, held at Irishman Creek Station in the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island of New Zealand. The station is where Bill Hamilton began the business in 1939, and it is where the company's first annual general meeting was held in 1946.

Sam succeeds his father, Mike Hamilton, who has been Chairman since 2000 and has been involved with the company for 50years. Mike remains on the Board as Governing Director, the same role his own father, Jon Hamilton, held after handing the chair to Mike. The chair has now passed directly from father to son across four generations: Bill, Jon, Mike and Sam.

"My father had the role land on him with very little warning," said Mike Hamilton. "I wanted Sam to take it on while I am still here to support him. He has the Board, the leadership team and the family behind him."

Sam Hamilton has served on the Board since 2019 and is the company's Technical Director. "HamiltonJet is a family business, and will remain that way," he said. "Bill built this company on resourcefulness, trustworthy engineering, resilience and looking after people. Those values have carried us for more than eighty years, and can be seen in the way people here design, make and back our products every day."

"Dad remaining as Governing Director means we keep his experience while I learn the chair role, and I'm grateful for that. I intend to keep building on what he, the generations before him, and everyone working here today have made."

HamiltonJet remains privately owned, mainly by the Hamilton family, and has remained in New Zealand ownership throughout its history despite interest from overseas.



Board members: Camille Hamilton, Kirsty Allott, Ben Reed, Sam Hamilton, Mike Hamilton, Rick Georgeson, Phil Smith, Alistair Coleman and Gary Wallace (CFO) in front of the homestead at Irishman Creek, MacKenzie Basin. Image courtesy Hamilton Jet