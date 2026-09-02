Hamworthy Launches Ultra Trident Wastewater Treatment at SMM 2026

Marine water and waste specialist Hamworthy has unveiled its new Ultra Trident MBR, a membrane bioreactor that brings wastewater treatment to a wider range of vessels.

Hamworthy's first major new system development since becoming independent in June 2026, Ultra Trident represents the latest generation of its MBR technology. Designed to help ships treat black and grey water efficiently and reduce the impact of wastewater discharges on the marine environment, it combines straightforward operation, accessible maintenance and predictable lifecycle costs while requiring less onboard space.

Ultra Trident's compact design allows shipowners and shipyards to specify high-performance biological and membrane treatment where machinery space has previously limited its use. It also reduces the footprint required on larger vessels, freeing valuable space for other onboard systems and functions.

The Ultra Trident range covers treatment capacities from approximately 2 to 200 cubic meters per day. Its flexible configuration makes it suitable for small and mid-sized cruise ships, expedition vessels, ferries, naval and coastguard vessels, research ships, offshore support vessels and merchant ships. The packaged design also supports retrofit projects where machinery space is limited, while multiple units can be installed to provide additional capacity or redundancy.

Ultra Trident combines biological treatment with externally mounted ultrafiltration membranes to produce high-quality treated effluent. The membranes provide an effective physical barrier to solids, coliform bacteria and fine suspended particles within the microplastic size range. This proven treatment approach has been refined into a smaller, simpler and more flexible platform that reduces installation constraints without compromising treatment quality.

Externally mounted membranes make inspection, monitoring and servicing easier, without requiring process tanks to be drained for routine inspection. A Clean-in-Place system is included as standard, while advanced membrane design improves fouling resistance and supports greater treatment capacity and energy efficiency. Automated controls provide alerts, prompts and operational guidance, helping to reduce crew involvement and simplify training.

Low and application-dependent chemical consumption reduces consumables and simplifies onboard logistics. Together with Hamworthy's global service network, established spare parts support and long-term MBR experience, these features are designed to provide predictable lifecycle costs and reduce the operational burden throughout the life of the system.

Ultra Trident will be available in two treatment configurations. The conventional version is designed to support compliance with IMO Resolution MEPC.227(64) for operation outside MARPOL Special Areas. A nutrient-removal version is designed to support MEPC.227(64) Section 4.2 requirements for operation in Special Areas, including the Baltic, and locations with enhanced discharge requirements such as Alaska.

SMM visitors can discuss their MBR needs with Hamworthy at SMM 2026, Hall A1, Stand 205, ahead of Ultra Trident's formal launch, which is planned for summer 2027.