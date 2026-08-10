Hamworthy Returns with Renewed Focus on the Future of Marine Water & Waste

Marking a new chapter for British marine water and waste specialist Hamworthy, CEO Fraser Scott reflects on how environmental systems have evolved from check-box auxiliary equipment into essential infrastructure at the heart of modern shipping.

When we reintroduced the Hamworthy name to the maritime industry in June, I found myself reflecting on everything that has changed during our 14 years as the water and waste systems division of the Wärtsilä Group. Hamworthy and Serck Como have been part of the marine environmental systems industry for decades, supporting thousands of vessels across every major shipping sector. Throughout that time, one thing has remained remarkably consistent. Water and waste systems have rarely attracted attention unless something has gone wrong.

Conversations about ship technology and equipment naturally gravitate towards propulsion, navigation, cargo handling and, more recently, digitalisation. Shipboard environmental systems rarely receive the same level of attention, yet we would argue that dependable water & waste systems are just as fundamental to operations. Freshwater must be produced or treated, sewage and grey water collected and processed, bilge water treated before discharge, and sludge and solid waste managed in accordance with international and local regulations.

These systems are fundamental to the operation of every modern vessel, sitting at the intersection of environmental responsibility, operational resilience and commercial performance. And increasingly, regulatory compliance must now be demonstrated every day a ship is in service, which is a significant shift from the install, certify and forget approach that parts of the industry have shown towards the sector in the past.



Evolving regulations

Environmental regulation has become progressively more demanding. MARPOL Annex IV and Annex V continue to provide the global framework for sewage and garbage management, while regional requirements, including the Baltic Sea Special Area, have introduced more stringent discharge standards for passenger ships. Alongside this, more frequent effluent sampling, environmental inspections and growing public scrutiny have increased expectations for the consistent performance of onboard treatment systems throughout a vessel's operational life.

At the same time, ships have become more complex, crews have become leaner, and there is less tolerance for equipment that requires continual intervention simply to maintain stable operation. Environmental systems have therefore become operational infrastructure rather than equipment specified simply to satisfy a newbuild requirement.

Designing equipment capable of meeting a specification is only the beginning. Long-term performance depends on how well systems cope with variations in influent quality, fluctuating operating conditions and the practical realities of life at sea. Biological treatment processes, in particular, require stability. Maintaining that stability over many years of operation demands careful engineering, intelligent process control and an understanding that no two vessels operate in exactly the same way.

Waste is generated around the clock and every vessel must either reduce it, process it, store it or discharge it where regulations permit. Storage capacity is limited, often measured in hours or days rather than weeks. Once storage is full, or onboard treatment is interrupted, compliance quickly becomes an operational issue. Managing these continuous waste streams reliably is therefore fundamental to keeping vessels trading.

Crew capability remains equally important. Engineers today oversee an increasingly diverse range of sophisticated systems throughout the vessel, often with fewer people than previous generations. That places greater emphasis on environmental systems that are increasingly self-sufficient and self-regulating, requiring little more than routine inspection and maintenance while continuing to deliver stable biological treatment.





Image courtesy Hamworthy

Lifecycle Performance

For many years, development across our sector was driven primarily by changing discharge standards. Today, the conversation is broader. Shipowners are looking for integrated systems that reduce operational complexity, improve long-term performance and ease the burden on shipboard crews. Reliability, consistency and lifecycle performance have become just as important as achieving treatment standards.

Many companies are also choosing to exceed minimum regulatory requirements, particularly when operating in environmentally sensitive waters or carrying passengers. Protecting the environments in which they trade has become an important part of responsible operation, placing even greater emphasis on dependable environmental systems.

Meeting these evolving requirements is where the marine water and waste sector has the greatest opportunity to make a difference. As an independent business, we focus entirely on this discipline, which allows us to respond more quickly to changing technical and environmental requirements while accelerating investment in research and development. It also allows us to build on the engineering heritage of both Hamworthy and Serck Como, applying decades of practical experience to the next generation of marine environmental systems.





Opportunities ahead

Dry waste management is one of the most active areas of development as we begin this new chapter. Conventional shipboard incineration has served the industry well for many years, but there is growing interest in technologies that can further improve environmental performance. While no single alternative has yet emerged for marine applications, significant progress continues to be made in waste segregation, sludge management, recycling and system integration. Together, these developments are helping improve system performance while reducing demands on shipboard crews.

Alongside technological progress, I believe the industry would benefit from clearer guidance and more consistent best practice around shipboard waste system design and operation. As new technologies emerge and environmental expectations continue to evolve, greater structure from governing bodies would help shipbuilders, shipowners and equipment manufacturers design systems that continue performing reliably throughout a vessel's operational life.

Hamworthy's return has prompted me to reflect on how far this industry has come. The expectations placed on environmental systems are higher than ever before, and rightly so. The ships we support today face very different challenges from those of a generation ago, but one principle has remained unchanged. Reliable engineering, backed by specialist knowledge and long-term commitment, remains the foundation of effective marine environmental systems.

If there is one lesson I have learned over many years in this industry, it is that the best environmental systems are still the ones nobody notices. They quietly produce clean water, process waste, protect the marine environment and allow ships to continue doing what they were built to do. That has always been the objective and as Hamworthy, we are once again able to dedicate ourselves entirely to that purpose.



About the author: Fraser Scott is CEO of Hamworthy. He has more than 20 years' experience in the maritime industry, specialising in marine water, waste and environmental systems.