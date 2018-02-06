Michelle Handforth is New CEO of Aberdeen Harbour Board

Michelle Handforth has taken over the role of chief executive at Aberdeen Harbour Board, the UK's premier offshore oil and gas port.

This comes after an extensive recruitment process, when Michelle, who has 20 years of board and leadership experience in global, multi-site businesses, was recruited to succeed Colin Parker as Chief Executive.

Alistair Mackenzie, Chairman of Aberdeen Harbour Board, welcomed Michelle’s appointment to the role.

“Michelle is joining Aberdeen Harbour at an incredibly important time for the organisation. Construction works are well under way at the Aberdeen South Harbour site, whilst we continue to focus on providing second-to-none services and facilities for our customers in the existing harbour. Michelle will be tasked with overseeing the successful completion of project works and in facilitating business growth in the existing facilities.

Michelle’s considerable commercial and operational experience at a senior level means that she is tremendously well equipped to tackle and realise these goals.”

The expansion, which will afford existing customers the opportunity to diversify and expand their interests, is also expected to attract new customers and markets to the port, including a more significant share of the available cruise vessel fleet and larger more cost-effective commercial vessels.

Since work commenced on site in April 2017, the South Harbour development has already made significant progress, with its main contractor , Dragados UK, completing approximately 200 metres of north breakwater, as well as a first round of dredging activity.

Michelle commented, “After being offered the post towards the end of last year, I’ve been very much looking forwarding to getting started at Aberdeen Harbour Board.