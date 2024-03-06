Hanwha Ocean Lays Keel for Cadeler WTIV Wind Maker

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has laid the keel for Cadeler’s newbuild wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Maker.

The vessel was ordered in 2021 by Eneti, which was acquired by Denmark-based Cadeler in 2023. The vessel was to be named Nessie under previous ownership.

The Gusto MSC NG16000X self-propelled jack up will be fitted with a Huisman 2600t at 31m radius leg encircling crane, allowing the installation of 14MW+ offshore wind turbines. It will feature a main deck area of 5,400 m², DP2 capability and be able to operate in water depths of up to 65 meters and significant wave heights of two meters.

Originally scheduled for delivery in Q4 2024, the WTIV is now expected to be handed over in Q1 2025. The reported purchase price is $330 million.

Cadeler specializes in the transport and installation of offshore wind turbine generators and foundations. Its website lists a fleet of four WTIVs in operation, with six newbuilds scheduled for delivery through Q3 2026.