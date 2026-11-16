Hanwha Power has signed a turnkey contract with Energos Infrastructure to convert an existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), marking its second FSRU conversion contract.

The agreement, signed on November 9, covers engineering, equipment procurement, conversion and installation work, and commissioning.

The converted vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal to store LNG and regasify it for supply to shore.

The contract also includes an option to convert an additional LNG carrier into an FSRU.

The award follows Hanwha Power's first FSRU conversion contract in September 2025, as the company expands its activities in LNG infrastructure and marine engineering.

Hanwha Power established its Marine Solutions Division in 2023 and plans to expand its FSRU and floating storage unit (FSU) conversion business, alongside clean-fuel propulsion systems and vessel energy efficiency solutions.

The company did not disclose the contract value, vessel name, conversion location or delivery schedule.