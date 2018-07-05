Harper Petersen Appoints New Managing Directors

Simon Aust, Managing Director of Hamburg-based shipbroker Harper Petersen, is leaving the company later this year. The management of Harper Petersen in Hamburg will be taken over by Bjoern Andersen and Arne Corleis as the new managing directors as from 1 August 2018.

The global leadership team will therewith consist of three managers including Chief Representative Officer Mr. Hu Hui in Shanghai who will remain in charge of Harper Petersen Asia

Bjoern Andersen successfully built up the bulk desk in 2015 and since then has been responsible for the marketing of the bulk carriers owned by the shareholders and competitive business.

Arne Corleis has been working with Harper Petersen in Shanghai and Hamburg for eleven years. His focus is and will remain the global container ship market. Arne Corleis has developed and shaped the competitive business of Harper Petersen both in Asia and Europe

"We sincerely thank Simon Aust for the last decade in which he has made a significant contribution to successfully developing our exclusive business partner Harper Petersen as an internationally recognised ship broker in a highly competitive market. This applies to Asia and Europe in both the container and bulk segment,” explains Nils Aden , CEO E.R. Schiffahrt.

Nils added: “At the same time, we are very pleased that with Bjoern Andersen, Arne Corleis and Hu Hui, such a competent, experienced and strong leadership team with an excellent global network is taking over the business and will continue to cover both market segments in the future.”