Hatenboer-Water has started building a new headquarters in Schiedam, driving the first foundation pile on Thursday after early demolition work.

Due to finish in the third quarter of 2027, the new building project adds manufacturing space and twice the company's current testing capacity as orders grow across shipping and offshore energy. Hatenboer-Water's existing premises in Schiedam have reached their limit.

Rebuilding on site upgrades its engineering workshops and manufacturing facilities and keeps the business inside the Port of Rotterdam maritime cluster. Schiedam's focus on maritime manufacturing puts the company close to European shipbuilders, engineering firms and offshore service providers. The site also serves as the main hub for regional offices in Aberdeen, Dubai, Houston, Singapore and Hamburg.

Doubling production and testing capacity means Hatenboer-Water can build more systems and run several demanding tests simultaneously, cutting waiting times and speeding up delivery.

Inside, the building includes new production equipment, a better layout for moving materials, shared meeting spaces for visiting clients, and upgraded IT infrastructure and access controls. Separate, fully secured office zones with restricted access will let teams work on confidential projects. Designed as an all-electric, fully insulated building, it will also operate without natural gas.

Daily operations will not stop during construction. Using a phased 'chessboard' plan, the existing building will stay in use while the first new sections are built. Staff and equipment will move across step by step as each part finishes, keeping production and support running as normal through 2027.