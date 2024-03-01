Havila Voyages Announces Leadership Appointments

Norway's Havila Voyages announced it has appointed Mette Øyen as its new chief marketing officer and Aleksander Røynesdal has started in the role of new chief financial officer.

Røynesdal was hired in December but officially entered his new role March 1. He comes from the position of COO at Norgas Carriers and has extensive experience in the finance and capital markets within the shipping and maritime transport industry.

Øyen is scheduled to start in her new role on September 1, 2024. She comes from the role of director marketing and branding at Widerøe and has extensive experience in marketing and branding within several industries.

Until Øyen is in place, Lasse A. Vangstein will continue to hold the role of chief communications and marketing officer at Havila Voyages.