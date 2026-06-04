HD HHI, BV Launch JDP for Onboard Container Ship Guidance System

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (HHI) and Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) have launched a Joint Development Project (JDP) for a Real-Time Onboard Guidance System which helps prevent excessive rolling for container ships.

The system is designed to evaluate the roll stability in container ships during actual operations. As maritime logistics environments grow increasingly complex, the ability to monitor and assess a ship’s dynamic stability in real time has become ever more critical.

At the same time, containerized cargo safety remains a key issue that the maritime industry shall address collectively. Strengthening collaboration and advancing technological solutions are essential to better manage operational risks, prevent cargo losses and damage, and enhance overall safety standards across the global shipping sector.

Under this JDP, the dynamic stability of HHI’s container ships will be reviewed in accordance with BV’s requirements and relevant regulations. The initiative also aims to validate the effectiveness of preventing excessive rolling through the application of HHI’s Real-Time Onboard Guidance System, further enhancing operational safety and performance.