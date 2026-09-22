HD HHI, HD KSOE Receive AIP for for Bunker Vessel Capable of Supplying Ammonia Fuel

ABS has awarded HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) approval in principle (AIP) for the basic design of a 22,000 CBM bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia as marine fuel.

Announced at Gastech 2026, the approval is the result of a joint development project initiated earlier this year. ABS reviewed the design’s general arrangement, machinery arrangement, ammonia cargo handling system and fuel supply system against applicable class and international requirements.

ABS and the HD Hyundai group have worked together across a range of technologies supporting ammonia as a marine fuel. Recent projects have included AIP for HD KSOE’s ammonia cargo handling and bunkering system and initial review for HD HHI’s machinery arrangement in engine room.