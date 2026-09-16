HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Receives AIP from KR for 50K LPG Carrier

Korean Register (KR) has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to a newly developed 50,000-cbm LPG carrier, jointly designed with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). The AIP was presented on September 16 at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

LPG carriers require precise control of cargo temperature and pressure to keep LPG cargo stable throughout storage and transport. Achieving both safety and cargo-loading efficiency in LPG transport calls for advanced engineering at every stage of design and construction.

The new 50K design fills the gap between the established 45K and 60K designs, positioning it to serve the varied requirements of the mid-size LPG carrier segment. The vessel's design balances cargo-loading efficiency with operational economics, allowing it to adapt to a broader range of cargo volumes and trading patterns.

The carrier features Type A independent tanks, which store LPG cargo separately from the ship's hull structure, ensuring stable storage and transport of the gas at low temperatures.

Under the joint development project, HHI carried out the concept and basic design, while KR reviewed the design for compliance with applicable international standards and gas carrier regulations before issuing the AIP.