HD Hyundai, Kiewit Team Up to Build New US Shipyard

HD Hyundai and Kiewit Maritime Co. have announced plans to establish a joint venture to develop a new shipyard in the United States, targeting the start of construction in 2027 and full-scale operations in 2029.

The proposed venture, HD Kiewit Shipbuilding LLC, would combine HD Hyundai's shipbuilding technology and shipyard operating expertise with Kiewit's engineering, construction and fabrication capabilities, the companies said.

The shipyard is planned for an existing industrial site with deep water and unrestricted access to the Gulf, with the facility potentially supporting up to 3,000 jobs at full operating capacity.

The venture will initially explore opportunities in naval auxiliary and commercial vessel construction, as well as ship block and module fabrication for U.S. shipbuilders.

The companies also plan to explore cooperation in maritime infrastructure and support the development of domestic supply chains for marine components and logistics.

The proposed facility would incorporate HD Hyundai's Future of Shipyard (FOS) model, including digital twins, automated production systems and robotic welding, aimed at improving shipbuilding productivity, quality and safety.

Kiewit Maritime, an affiliate of Kiewit Offshore Services, would contribute large-scale fabrication and construction capabilities, supported by its affiliate's facilities and experience.

The companies also intend to support technical training and workforce development as part of the proposed shipyard project.