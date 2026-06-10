HD KSOE, HD HHI, ABS Advance Battery Integration for Ultra-Large Container Ship

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) have completed a joint development project for a high-efficiency 16,000-TEU ultra-large container ship equipped with a battery hybrid system.

ABS awarded approval in principle (AiP) to HD KSOE and HD HHI for the vessel's electrical analysis and electrical design following design reviews conducted in accordance with class requirements.

The project focuses on integrating battery technology into a large commercial container vessel as part of efforts to improve efficiency and support emissions reduction goals.

“This AIP marks another important milestone in our ongoing work with KSOE and HD HHI to advance hybrid electrical systems for large commercial vessels.

“With safety as our guiding principle, ABS is committed to delivering the technical rigor and industry-leading guidance necessary to meet the deployment challenges these technologies present. We are proud to deepen this collaboration as we work toward a safer, more efficient maritime industry,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

“This achievement underscores our continued progress toward the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral goal. We remain committed to strengthening the trust of global shipping companies and classification societies through continuous advancements in eco-friendly and high efficiency ship technologies, including battery-integrated solutions across the group,” added Byung-Hun Kwon, Executive Vice President and head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center.

The latest approval follows an earlier ABS approval in principle awarded in 2025 covering the first phase of the project, which focused on electric propulsion systems.